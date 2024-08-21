Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.19. 23,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

