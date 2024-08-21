Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,839 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.76. 6,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

