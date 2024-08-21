Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 890,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

