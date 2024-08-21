Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 364,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 59.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 93,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,938. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,408 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

