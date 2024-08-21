Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,172,119. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.