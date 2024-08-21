Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.32% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLAC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

GLAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

