Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. 12,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

