Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,709 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.76. 180,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,314,640. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

