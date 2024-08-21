Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,772 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.21. 15,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

