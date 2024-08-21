Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 200 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Materion worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,280,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

MTRN stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

