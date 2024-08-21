Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 4,495,406 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.