Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,401 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

