Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,938. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

