Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 722 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 175,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

