Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 83,615 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 671.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 6,330,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,248,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 269.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,275 shares of company stock worth $19,583,259. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

