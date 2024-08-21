Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 96,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,734 shares of company stock worth $4,521,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.72. 2,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.