Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.34. 28,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,634. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.13 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.14 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,045 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

