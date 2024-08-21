Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 487,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,125,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

