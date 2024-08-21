Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $84,756,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $61,377,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $21,853,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

