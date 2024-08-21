Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,817 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 192,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.