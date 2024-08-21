Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Lam Research by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 139,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,420,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $860.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $967.08 and a 200-day moving average of $946.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

