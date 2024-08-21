Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. 27,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

