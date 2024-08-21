Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,785,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 128,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.