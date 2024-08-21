Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 374,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,560. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

