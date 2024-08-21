Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 11,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

