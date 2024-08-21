Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,213 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,869,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $470,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.