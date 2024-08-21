Dakota Wealth Management Sells 123 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $196,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,478,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

NYSE KNSL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.70. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

