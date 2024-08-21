Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 349,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.