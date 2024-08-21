Dakota Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFRD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

