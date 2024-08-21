Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

