Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,824 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 151,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,815,000 after buying an additional 83,482 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.40. 1,173,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,267,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $27,253,193. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

