Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,560 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 119,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

