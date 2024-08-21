Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,712 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,491. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.