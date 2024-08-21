Dakota Wealth Management Sells 6,914 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,191,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,536. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,096. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

