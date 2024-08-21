Dakota Wealth Management Sells 90 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $10.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,995.59. 59,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,029.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,708.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,634.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,045.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

