Dakota Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $178.54. The company had a trading volume of 386,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $182.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

