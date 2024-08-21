Dakota Wealth Management Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

