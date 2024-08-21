Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. 460,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at $47,146,293.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

