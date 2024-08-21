Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547,422 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

IYZ remained flat at $23.18 during trading on Wednesday. 82,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

