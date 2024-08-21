Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 0.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Danakali Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

