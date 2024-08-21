Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Holdings Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Danaos by 32.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 41.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 591,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Danaos by 88.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 55.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,550. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

