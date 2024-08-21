Daniel Paul Hansen Acquires 27,419 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Paul Hansen purchased 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $16,177.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,177.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CaliberCos Price Performance

NASDAQ CWD opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. CaliberCos Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.