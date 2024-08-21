Daniel Wright Purchases 5,000 Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £35,300 ($45,867.98).

Manchester & London Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 718 ($9.33) on Wednesday. Manchester & London has a 52 week low of GBX 409 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.04). The company has a market capitalization of £288.56 million, a PE ratio of 274.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 682.07.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is 540.54%.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.