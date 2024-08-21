Davyd Lewis Sells 22,948 Shares of Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Davyd Lewis sold 22,948 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.79 ($14.72), for a total transaction of A$499,968.08 ($337,816.27).

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Netwealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Netwealth Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

