Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

