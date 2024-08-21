Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $109.56 and last traded at $109.71. Approximately 2,410,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,241,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
