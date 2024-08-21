Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 1,037,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

