DexCom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 9,588 call options.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

