Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.71. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

