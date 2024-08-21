Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $34.20 Average PT from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digi International

Digi International Stock Up 0.3 %

DGII opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Digi International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 216.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.